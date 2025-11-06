PhysicsWallah's IPO: Pioneering EdTech Unicorn Goes Public
PhysicsWallah, a renowned edtech unicorn, announces its IPO with a price band of Rs 103-109 per share. The company aims for a Rs 31,500 crore valuation via a Rs 3,480-crore offering. Proceeds will fund new centers and tech infrastructure, expanding its reach from digital platforms to hybrid teaching.
PhysicsWallah, the pioneering edtech unicorn, has set a price range of Rs 103-109 per share for its imminent initial public offering (IPO). The firm targets a valuation exceeding Rs 31,500 crore at its upper limit.
The public offering, valued at Rs 3,480 crore, will open for subscription from November 11 to 13, with shares allocated to anchor investors on November 10. The IPO includes a fresh issuance of Rs 3,100 crore in equity shares and a Rs 380 crore offer for sale by the promoters.
The funds raised will accelerate PhysicsWallah's growth. This encompasses the development of offline and hybrid centers, bolstering tech infrastructure like server enhancements, and marketing investments. The education giant is slated for a stock market debut on November 18.
