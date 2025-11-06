Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders with AI-Driven Product Strategies
The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, in collaboration with Emeritus, has launched the Chief Product & AI-Driven Strategy Officer Programme. This 11-month course is designed to equip senior product professionals with AI-driven strategic skills, blending online and in-person experiences to foster leadership in a rapidly evolving digital economy.
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – In an era where product leadership acts as a critical differentiator in the digital economy, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has partnered with Emeritus to introduce the Chief Product & AI-Driven Strategy Officer Programme. This initiative aims to cultivate leaders who can integrate product vision with AI strategies.
The 11-month programme, designed for senior professionals, blends online and in-person learning. It features collaborations with Kellogg Executive Education and immerses participants in core facets like strategy, finance, and AI innovation. Prof. Debashis Chatterjee emphasized the programme's goal to expand horizons for future-focused product leaders.
Participants will navigate modules including AI-Driven Marketing and Business Simulation, working towards translating AI capabilities into tangible business outcomes. The comprehensive curriculum is poised to bolster the skills needed to drive innovation and growth in a dynamic global market, making participants eligible for esteemed Executive Alumni statuses.
