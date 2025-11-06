Left Menu

Panjab University's Governance Controversy: AAP Pushes for Reversal

An AAP delegation met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to demand the withdrawal of a Centre's notification restructuring Panjab University's governance. The notification, issued on October 28, proposes reducing the Senate's size and ending elections for the syndicate, sparking political opposition and accusations of undermining democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:44 IST
A delegation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) met with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to challenge the Centre's notification suggesting major changes in the governance structure of Panjab University. The proposed amendment, dated October 28, seeks to cut down the size of the Senate from 90 to 31 members and eliminate elections for the syndicate, an executive governing body. This move has sparked backlash from AAP, the Congress, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), who have voiced concerns over the erosion of democratic processes.

The Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticized the move, claiming it as an attempt by the BJP-led Centre to gain total control over the university, thus threatening its democratic setup. The changes, while deferred, threaten to impact approximately 200 affiliated colleges, further stirring controversy and protest among political leaders and student bodies.

In a memorandum to the governor, the AAP emphasized the violation of institutional autonomy and the democratic governance established over the past seven decades. They requested a permanent withdrawal of the new amendments to restore the university's governance to its original state as per legislative mandates. The ongoing deferment by the Centre, described as a 'tactical pause' by AAP, continues to face criticism, with leaders demanding a complete rollback.

