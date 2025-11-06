Left Menu

Assam Governor Champions Ethical Governance in Universities

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya conducted a meeting with university Ombudspersons to enhance governance in higher education. The discussion emphasized ethical governance, transparency, and adherence to UGC guidelines, highlighting the Ombudspersons' role in upholding justice, integrity, and addressing policy gaps to benefit students.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya convened a meeting with university Ombudspersons, including representatives from private varsities, to address governance issues within the state's higher education institutions.

The meeting, aimed at fostering ethical governance, tackled transparency and accountability to better serve students, an official release reported.

Governor Acharya emphasized the crucial role of Ombudspersons as they uphold fairness, integrity, and justice, serving as bridges of trust and advocates for transparency and ethical conduct in education.

