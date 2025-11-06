IIM Ahmedabad Launches Innovative Blended MBA in Business Analytics and AI

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has unveiled a groundbreaking two-year 'Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics & AI,' targeting professionals and entrepreneurs. This innovative program is designed for those eager to blend advanced analytical and AI capabilities with strategic leadership and management skills, the institute announced.

With the increasing demand for AI-informed professionals, driven by the pervasive use of data across company operations and the integration of AI/ML into big data applications, IIMA's initiative aims to equip professionals in data-heavy roles like marketing, finance, and operations with the necessary skills to excel.

Prof. Anindya Chakrabarti, chairperson of the Blended MBA, emphasized that participants will learn to redefine business challenges with a data-first perspective, use sophisticated tools, and foster responsible AI adoption, ultimately transforming data analysis into actionable decisions and innovative business solutions.

