Left Menu

IIM Ahmedabad Launches Innovative Blended MBA in Business Analytics and AI

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has announced a dynamic two-year Blended MBA Programme focused on Business Analytics and AI. Aimed at professionals and entrepreneurs, it seeks to enhance AI-driven analytical skills alongside leadership and management expertise, addressing the growing demand for AI-ready professionals in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:06 IST
IIM Ahmedabad Launches Innovative Blended MBA in Business Analytics and AI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has unveiled a groundbreaking two-year 'Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics & AI,' targeting professionals and entrepreneurs. This innovative program is designed for those eager to blend advanced analytical and AI capabilities with strategic leadership and management skills, the institute announced.

With the increasing demand for AI-informed professionals, driven by the pervasive use of data across company operations and the integration of AI/ML into big data applications, IIMA's initiative aims to equip professionals in data-heavy roles like marketing, finance, and operations with the necessary skills to excel.

Prof. Anindya Chakrabarti, chairperson of the Blended MBA, emphasized that participants will learn to redefine business challenges with a data-first perspective, use sophisticated tools, and foster responsible AI adoption, ultimately transforming data analysis into actionable decisions and innovative business solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Dismissal: Boeing 737 Max Conspiracy Charge Dropped

Judicial Dismissal: Boeing 737 Max Conspiracy Charge Dropped

 United States
2
Sports Scene: Triumphs, Tributes, and Transformations

Sports Scene: Triumphs, Tributes, and Transformations

 Global
3
U.S. Soccer Squad: Pulisic Out, Reyna Returns

U.S. Soccer Squad: Pulisic Out, Reyna Returns

 United States
4
United Left Triumphs in Historic JNUSU Victory

United Left Triumphs in Historic JNUSU Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025