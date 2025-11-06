IIM Ahmedabad Launches Innovative Blended MBA in Business Analytics and AI
The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has announced a dynamic two-year Blended MBA Programme focused on Business Analytics and AI. Aimed at professionals and entrepreneurs, it seeks to enhance AI-driven analytical skills alongside leadership and management expertise, addressing the growing demand for AI-ready professionals in various sectors.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has unveiled a groundbreaking two-year 'Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics & AI,' targeting professionals and entrepreneurs. This innovative program is designed for those eager to blend advanced analytical and AI capabilities with strategic leadership and management skills, the institute announced.
With the increasing demand for AI-informed professionals, driven by the pervasive use of data across company operations and the integration of AI/ML into big data applications, IIMA's initiative aims to equip professionals in data-heavy roles like marketing, finance, and operations with the necessary skills to excel.
Prof. Anindya Chakrabarti, chairperson of the Blended MBA, emphasized that participants will learn to redefine business challenges with a data-first perspective, use sophisticated tools, and foster responsible AI adoption, ultimately transforming data analysis into actionable decisions and innovative business solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"We have a clear vision": Gujarat Giants leadership on retentions ahead of WPL 2026 Mega Auction
NHPC's Financial Surge: A Strategic Shift in Leadership
Nancy Pelosi: A Legacy of Leadership and Controversy
New Leadership at Horizon Industrial Parks: Urvish Rambhia Takes Charge
India's Potential in Rare Earths and AI: A Strategy for Global Leadership