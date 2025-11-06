Left Menu

Bridging Innovation: IIT-Kharagpur Partners with Germany's Rhine-Main Universities

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur has entered a strategic partnership with Germany's Rhine-Main Universities, focusing on joint research and academic collaborations. This alliance aims to foster innovative research, faculty and student exchanges, and cultural initiatives, enhancing Indo-German scientific cooperation over the next five years.

Updated: 06-11-2025 21:32 IST
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur has embarked on a significant collaboration with the Rhine-Main Universities, a famed academic consortium in Germany, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The memorandum of understanding was formally signed at TU Darmstadt, Germany, by a team led by Suman Chakraborty, Director of IIT-Kharagpur, along with Ramanuj Banerjee, a prominent Counsellor for Science and Technology at the Indian Embassy in Berlin. The partnership aims to foster joint research, enhance faculty and student exchanges, and promote collaborative educational and cultural initiatives spanning diverse academic disciplines.

This agreement marks IIT-Kharagpur's integration into RMU's international 'RM Universe,' facilitating joint research projects, fellowships, and academic exchanges, particularly enriching Indo-German scientific collaboration. The five-year alliance is set to invigorate PhD programs, workshops, and early-career researcher mobility, reflecting a shared commitment to addressing global challenges through innovation.

