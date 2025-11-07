Left Menu

West Bengal's Transparent Pathway: New Hopes for Aspiring Teachers

The West Bengal School Service Commission released the SLST results for assistant teachers in classes 11-12, offering relief to many job aspirants. Conducted transparently, this step will fill 13,000 vacancies. Successful candidates advance to interviews, leading to final appointments based on merit and verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) provided a much-needed reprieve for many aspiring teachers by publishing the results of the State Level Selection Test (SLST) for assistant teachers in classes 11-12. This development follows a Supreme Court order invalidating previous appointments, offering a fresh start for affected candidates.

The results highlight the state's intention to address roughly 13,000 vacancies in both state-run and state-aided schools. Education Minister Bratya Basu praised the transparent manner in which the exams were conducted, instilling hope in candidates. This initiative aligns with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's efforts to ensure equitable hiring.

Candidates who passed the SLST will proceed to an interview stage, assessing crucial teaching competencies. A final merit list will integrate scores from written exams and interviews, leading to document verification and final job confirmations. A notable number of candidates among the 26,000 affected by the court ruling have successfully cleared the exam.

