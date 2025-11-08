Chitkara University Students Showcase 18 Startups at Microsoft Office, Gurugram

Chitkara University continues to strengthen its leadership in innovation and entrepreneurship as 18 student-led startups from the Entrepreneurship 101 Program represented the University at the Microsoft Office, Gurugram. The event marked a significant milestone in Chitkara University's ongoing efforts to enable young innovators and transform ideas into impactful ventures. Before embarking on this remarkable journey, the student founders had the honour of meeting Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, whose words of encouragement filled them with renewed confidence and purpose. Addressing the students, Dr. Madhu Chitkara said, "At Chitkara University, we believe that entrepreneurship is not just about creating businesses but about creating impact. Our students are equipped with the mindset to innovate fearlessly, persevere relentlessly, and build meaningfully. I am immensely proud to see them represent the University at such a prestigious platform and translate their ideas into ventures that can make a real difference." At the Microsoft Office, the young entrepreneurs presented their pioneering startups before a distinguished panel comprising investors, mentors, and members of the Microsoft leadership team. Their ventures spanned diverse sectors including healthtech, edtech, sustainability, and artificial intelligence, reflecting the University's emphasis on innovation with social relevance and scalability.

Among the standout teams, InTheBox, Ecosteelix, and Navgati were recognised as the top three startups and awarded cash prizes for their innovative solutions. Several other teams received special recognitions and Microsoft goodies, while two startups drew deeper investor interest for mentorship and potential collaboration — a testament to the entrepreneurial drive flourishing at Chitkara University.

This initiative, organised under the aegis of the Centre for Entrepreneurship Education and Development (CEED), provided student entrepreneurs with valuable exposure, industry insights, and feedback from seasoned investors and business leaders.

Reflecting the spirit of Chitkara University — where ideas take shape, dreams find direction, and innovation meets opportunity — the event highlighted the tangible outcomes of a learning environment that integrates academic excellence with real-world experience.

