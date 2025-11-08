Panjab University to host 11th India International Science Festival from December 6 to 9

The Panjab University (PU) will host the 11th India International Science Festival (IISF-2025) from December 6 to 9 in Chandigarh.

''This year's IISF focuses particularly on North-West India; we are also exploring how science and technology can address challenges, including weather prediction, disaster management, and societal development for the region and the country,'' Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), M Ravichandran, said.

Addressing a gathering here, he said, ''Science must be embodied among students in a way that seems more practical and easy to convey.'' Highlighting the importance of making science an integral part of everyday learning, the secretary encouraged young minds to participate actively in the festival and contribute to the vision of ''Vigyan Se Samruddhi: For Aatmanirbhar Bharat''.

IISF is the annual flagship event of the ministry, aimed at promoting science, technology, and innovation among the country's youth, he stated.

He further said that the festival seeks to inspire students to take up science as a core discipline and explore how it can drive national development.

''We are working towards a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. For that, young minds must develop technologies that can be commercially utilised. We are creating ecosystems that strengthen innovation and nurture scientific thinking,'' Ravichandran said.

Responding to a question, he said India is expanding its network of observing systems and related facilities to enhance weather forecasting accuracy and preparedness.

In her inaugural address, PU Vice-Chancellor Professor Renu Vig emphasised the significance of IISF as a platform to promote scientific curiosity and innovation among youth.

''IISF-2025 will not only celebrate India's scientific achievements but also inspire students and researchers to contribute towards the nation's progress through science and innovation,'' she said.

Many exhibitions will be organised as part of the festival, Vig announced, calling upon students from all parts of India to register for the event.

Director of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, Suryachandra Rao, in his presentation, elaborated on the theme and itinerary of the upcoming science festival.

He emphasised that IISF aims to showcase India's technological advancements and create avenues for science communication, innovation, and collaboration.

Several scientists, faculty, distinguished persons, and students from various schools and colleges have participated in the curtain-raiser event organised here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)