IIT Kharagpur signs 'Joint Declaration of Intent' with Hof University of Applied Sciences, Germany

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT KGP) on Saturday signed a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) with the Hof University of Applied Sciences of Germany to strengthen global academic and innovation partnerships.

An IIT KGP spokesperson said that the JDI was signed at Hof University's campus by IIT Kharagpur Director Prof Suman Chakraborty, and President, Hof University of Applied Sciences Prof Dr HC Jurgen Lehmann in the presence of Dr Ramanuj Banerjee, Counsellor (Science and Technology), Embassy of India, Berlin. The declaration marks the beginning of a strategic Indo-German partnership anchored in equality, reciprocity, and mutual benefit, aimed at advancing education, research, and innovation across domains of global relevance.

The key areas of cooperation include establishing an Indo-German Centre of Excellence in Innovation and Entrepreneurship focused on frontier domains, exchange of faculty and students to promote cross-border research and learning, joint/dual degree programmes at the master's and doctoral levels, and collaborative research projects through bilateral and multilateral funding avenues.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Chakraborty said, "This collaboration reflects IIT Kharagpur's vision of reimagining global partnerships in higher education, not as transactional engagements, but as transformative missions that blend innovation, culture, and societal impact." Both institutions expressed confidence that this partnership will nurture a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship, empowering the next generation of students and researchers to shape sustainable global futures.

On November 6, IIT KGP signed an MoU with the Rhine-Main Universities, a strategic university alliance in Germany, as part of the ongoing visit of high level IIT KGP team to the European country to cement collaborative educational and cultural initiatives across diverse disciplines. The next day, IIT Kharagpur inked a pact with Germany's University of Bayreuth for a long-term partnership for advancing sustainable technologies, deep tech innovation and nurturing talent capable of addressing global challenges.

