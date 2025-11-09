Left Menu

Health department to hold talks with medical college doctors who announced total strike

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-11-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 09:21 IST
The health department will hold a meeting with the government medical college doctors' union, which has announced a strike raising various demands including salary revision and creation of new posts, officials said on Sunday.

Health Minister Veena George will chair the meeting with the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) on Monday, they added. Health department officials told reporters that talks have been initiated to address the concerns of the KGMCTA and resolve the issue to prevent the strike, which could affect patients.

The association had earlier conducted an outpatient (OP) boycott last month.

KGMCTA has now announced a total strike by abstaining from all duties except emergency services at medical colleges, association members said.

KGMCTA office-bearers said their demands include payment of pending pay revision arrears since 2016, rectification of salary anomalies, filling of existing vacancies, creation of new posts, and improvement of facilities at medical colleges.

Members of the association alleged that they were forced to announce a total strike as the government did not act even after previous rounds of protests.

