Left Menu

Haryana governor praises Chandigarh Tamil Sangam's spirit of service on 55th anniversary

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 18:00 IST
Haryana governor praises Chandigarh Tamil Sangam's spirit of service on 55th anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Sunday lauded the Chandigarh Tamil Sangam, a socio-cultural body, for its enduring contribution to social welfare, education, and cultural harmony at the 55th anniversary celebration of the organisation.

Addressing a gathering, Governor Ghosh expressed immense pleasure in being part of the milestone celebration, recalling how members of the Tamil community arrived in Chandigarh around six decades ago, when the city was taking shape after Independence.

''Your contribution to building and maintaining the 'City Beautiful' is highly appreciable,'' he remarked.

Applauding the Sangam's initiative of marking its 55th anniversary as a ''Festival of Charity'', Ghosh commended its efforts to promote education among underprivileged children through the ''Vidhya Dhaanam'' initiative.

''It is heartening to see your dedication to nation-building by supporting the education of children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds,'' he said.

Highlighting the Sangam's sustained outreach over the years, Ghosh noted its significant role in providing textbooks, notebooks, school bags, stationery, and bicycles to needy students.

He also praised the organisation's ''Bharathi's Festival of Sharing Warmth'', which provides woollen clothing to the needy during winter, calling it ''a shining example of compassion and kindness''. The governor also commended its efforts in fostering appreciation for Tamil traditions and values within the multicultural fabric of Chandigarh.

Praising the artistes, he said, ''Today's celebration, showcasing Tamil rituals, attire, and traditions, offers a rich and immersive cultural experience. For a moment, I felt as though I was in Tamil Nadu itself.'' Prominent among others present on the occasion included Secretary to the Governor D K Behera, IAS officers J M Balamurugan and C G Rajinikaanthan, retired IAS officer Madhavan, and governor's wife Mitra Ghosh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INDIA bloc may win 72 of 121 seats it contested in first phase of Bihar polls: Pawan Khera

INDIA bloc may win 72 of 121 seats it contested in first phase of Bihar poll...

 India
2
Haryana: Vij seeks action against 2 travel agents who sent Ambala youths abroad illegally

Haryana: Vij seeks action against 2 travel agents who sent Ambala youths abr...

 India
3
Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Narela, no injuries reported

Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Narela, no injuries reported

 India
4
Super Typhoon Fung-wong leaves 2 dead, forces more than 1 million to evacuate in Philippines

Super Typhoon Fung-wong leaves 2 dead, forces more than 1 million to evacuat...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025