Haryana governor praises Chandigarh Tamil Sangam's spirit of service on 55th anniversary

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Sunday lauded the Chandigarh Tamil Sangam, a socio-cultural body, for its enduring contribution to social welfare, education, and cultural harmony at the 55th anniversary celebration of the organisation.

Addressing a gathering, Governor Ghosh expressed immense pleasure in being part of the milestone celebration, recalling how members of the Tamil community arrived in Chandigarh around six decades ago, when the city was taking shape after Independence.

''Your contribution to building and maintaining the 'City Beautiful' is highly appreciable,'' he remarked.

Applauding the Sangam's initiative of marking its 55th anniversary as a ''Festival of Charity'', Ghosh commended its efforts to promote education among underprivileged children through the ''Vidhya Dhaanam'' initiative.

''It is heartening to see your dedication to nation-building by supporting the education of children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds,'' he said.

Highlighting the Sangam's sustained outreach over the years, Ghosh noted its significant role in providing textbooks, notebooks, school bags, stationery, and bicycles to needy students.

He also praised the organisation's ''Bharathi's Festival of Sharing Warmth'', which provides woollen clothing to the needy during winter, calling it ''a shining example of compassion and kindness''. The governor also commended its efforts in fostering appreciation for Tamil traditions and values within the multicultural fabric of Chandigarh.

Praising the artistes, he said, ''Today's celebration, showcasing Tamil rituals, attire, and traditions, offers a rich and immersive cultural experience. For a moment, I felt as though I was in Tamil Nadu itself.'' Prominent among others present on the occasion included Secretary to the Governor D K Behera, IAS officers J M Balamurugan and C G Rajinikaanthan, retired IAS officer Madhavan, and governor's wife Mitra Ghosh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)