We must move towards national mediation movement: Attorney General Venkataramani

Attorney General R Venkataramani on Sunday said there is a need for a national mediation movement, underlining that this form of alternative dispute resolution embraces dialogue over adversarial conflict.

He was speaking at the Mission Mediation Conclave 2025, organised by the Peacekeeping and Conflict Team (PACT), in partnership with Manav Rachna University, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and the Prem Tara Foundation.

''Mediation is not just a process; it is a powerful tool for national development and justice. We must move towards a national mediation movement, encouraging law schools and legal practitioners to embrace dialogue over adversarial conflict,'' Venkataramani said.

He said it was important to recognise the role of mediators and honour them.

''With empathy, understanding, and dedication, mediation can reshape our legal system, and I truly hope to see India become the headquarters of an international mediation association, leading the world in promoting and practising this transformative approach. ''The active participation of students and the next generation of mediators is vital to sustain and multiply this vision,'' he said.

Speaking on the occasion, former Supreme Court judge, Justice Kurian Joseph, said, ''A mediator is a navigator, that is what I truly believe. Earlier, we used to call it facilitation, but mediation today goes beyond that.'' ''You need to know what to speak and what not to. It is not about structure or time, but about the sincerity and effort that bring people together in trust,'' Justice Joseph added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)