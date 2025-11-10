A New Chapter in Indian-French Academic Exchange

In a significant step towards fostering international academic collaboration, Excelia Business School and the Indian Institute of Management Udaipur have unveiled a new student exchange partnership.

This initiative highlights the strengthening academic and economic linkages between France and India. Students from these leading institutions will have the chance to immerse themselves in diverse educational environments, crucial for shaping leaders in today's globalized world.

The collaboration aligns with Excelia's strategic emphasis on engaging with India, enhancing cross-cultural competencies. Meanwhile, IIM Udaipur reiterates its commitment to broadening its students' global perspectives. This exchange is intended to enrich academic journeys, preparing students for leadership roles in dynamic global settings.