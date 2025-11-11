Left Menu

Salesforce and SmartBridge Forge AI Future with Nationwide Skilling Initiative

Salesforce partners with SmartBridge for a nationwide initiative to equip 100,000 Indian learners with AI skills by 2026. The program targets academia and industry, offering hands-on learning via Salesforce's Trailhead platform. It focuses on AI-driven business applications and aims to bridge the skills gap.

Salesforce, the cloud-computing giant, has teamed up with edtech organization SmartBridge to launch a considerable nationwide initiative. This partnership intends to equip India's learners with future-ready AI skills, a move poised to enhance both academia and industry.

The collaboration aims to leverage Salesforce's free Trailhead online learning platform, setting a target to train 100,000 individuals across the country by the end of 2026. The strategic focus is on delivering scalable AI training, providing a mixture of live expert sessions and self-paced learning.

According to company leaders, this initiative addresses a critical skills gap while offering exposure to Agentforce, an enterprise-grade system for AI, built on Salesforce's platform. It endeavors to form a robust AI talent pool, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, fostering employability with its hybrid learning approach.

