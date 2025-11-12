Left Menu

Panjab University Senate Election Strife Intensifies Amidst Political Accusations

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu confirmed Senate election dates at Panjab University amid protests over a prior notification restructuring its governing bodies. The government withdrew the notification after student outrage, yet protests persist, involving multiple political factions accusing the Centre of attempting to control the university.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:19 IST
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu assured on Wednesday that dates for the Panjab University Senate elections will be announced soon, amidst increasing pressure and protests from the student body. Despite the government's reversal of a contentious notification to restructure university governing bodies, the protests have continued to escalate.

Protesters, under the Panjab University Bachao Morcha banner, have been demanding action as they rally against what they see as an attempt to alter the institution's democratic structure. Bittu defended the decision, stating that emotional issues in Punjab tended to be blown out of proportion, and accused certain groups of attempting to create chaos.

Amidst these rising tensions, political dynamics have also come into play, with political parties accusing the central government of trying to seize control over the university. Bittu criticized opposition efforts and questioned their intentions. Despite the controversy, he remained confident in BJP's prospects in the state's future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

