Himachal's Educational Transformation: A Commitment to Rural Excellence

The Himachal government is steadfast in its mission to elevate the quality of education in rural areas, aiming to equip children with the skills necessary for future challenges, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

During a meeting with the Himachal Pradesh Government Primary Teachers Association, Sukhu acknowledged the significant role of teachers in this transformative journey. He assured the delegation that the state is implementing wide-ranging reforms and would sympathetically consider all their demands.

Criticizing the previous BJP government for politically motivated school openings, Sukhu revealed plans to establish Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in every constituency and open 100 new CBSE schools while rolling out English-medium education statewide.