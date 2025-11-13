Left Menu

Himachal's Educational Transformation: A Commitment to Rural Excellence

Himachal's government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is focused on enhancing rural education for future challenges. The state undertakes comprehensive reforms, establishes Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools, and introduces CBSE-based schools and English medium education, assuring teachers of addressing their concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:59 IST
Himachal's Educational Transformation: A Commitment to Rural Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal government is steadfast in its mission to elevate the quality of education in rural areas, aiming to equip children with the skills necessary for future challenges, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

During a meeting with the Himachal Pradesh Government Primary Teachers Association, Sukhu acknowledged the significant role of teachers in this transformative journey. He assured the delegation that the state is implementing wide-ranging reforms and would sympathetically consider all their demands.

Criticizing the previous BJP government for politically motivated school openings, Sukhu revealed plans to establish Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in every constituency and open 100 new CBSE schools while rolling out English-medium education statewide.

TRENDING

1
India Strikes Back: Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

India Strikes Back: Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

 India
2
Godrej Agrovet's Strategic Investment in Dairy Processing and Farmer Support in Andhra Pradesh

Godrej Agrovet's Strategic Investment in Dairy Processing and Farmer Support...

 India
3
Democrats Outpace Republicans in Voter Enthusiasm Ahead of 2026 Elections

Democrats Outpace Republicans in Voter Enthusiasm Ahead of 2026 Elections

 Global
4
Haryana Pioneers Paperless Revolution in Property Registrations

Haryana Pioneers Paperless Revolution in Property Registrations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025