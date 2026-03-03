CBSE Exam Postponement Amid Middle East Turmoil

Due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the postponement of its class 10 and class 12 board examinations originally scheduled for March 5 in the region. This decision affects students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed that new dates will be determined based on a review of conditions on March 5. The earlier scheduled exams for March 2 were also delayed. These measures follow the recent geopolitical upheaval stemming from the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei in a joint attack by Israel and the United States.

As hostilities continue, with US President Donald Trump affirming persistent bombardments on Iran, CBSE's rescheduling underscores the wider impact of international conflicts on education. The board's priority remains the safety of its students amidst this crisis.