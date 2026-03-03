Left Menu

CBSE Exam Postponement Amid Middle East Turmoil

CBSE has postponed the class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for March 5 in the Middle East due to regional conflict. The board will reassess the situation on March 5, following the recent killing of Iran's Supreme Leader in a joint attack by Israel and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:59 IST
CBSE Exam Postponement Amid Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the postponement of its class 10 and class 12 board examinations originally scheduled for March 5 in the region. This decision affects students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed that new dates will be determined based on a review of conditions on March 5. The earlier scheduled exams for March 2 were also delayed. These measures follow the recent geopolitical upheaval stemming from the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei in a joint attack by Israel and the United States.

As hostilities continue, with US President Donald Trump affirming persistent bombardments on Iran, CBSE's rescheduling underscores the wider impact of international conflicts on education. The board's priority remains the safety of its students amidst this crisis.

TRENDING

1
Israeli Military Fortifies Southern Lebanon Against Hezbollah Threat

Israeli Military Fortifies Southern Lebanon Against Hezbollah Threat

 Global
2
Pronto's Funding Surge: Revolutionizing Home Services in India

Pronto's Funding Surge: Revolutionizing Home Services in India

 India
3
Israel Gears Up for Extended Campaign Against Iran

Israel Gears Up for Extended Campaign Against Iran

 Global
4
Indian Students Safely Relocated Amidst Intensifying West Asia Conflict

Indian Students Safely Relocated Amidst Intensifying West Asia Conflict

 Iran

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026