Evergrande Property Services: Bidding Battle Begins

Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd is currently in the early stages of a potential transaction as liquidators have invited selected bidders to examine further information about the company.

The selected bidders are expected to submit their updated non-binding indicative offers by the end of November 2025, as the liquidators continue to assess potential proposals.

This move signifies a crucial step in the company's dealings as the transaction remains preliminary, and any additional offers will be thoroughly reviewed by the liquidators to strategize the next steps.