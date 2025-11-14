Evergrande Property Services: Bidding Battle Begins
Liquidators of Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd have invited selected bidders to review further company information. The bidders are required to submit updated, non-binding indicative offers by the end of November 2025. The transaction is still in its preliminary stage as liquidators await prospective offers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:43 IST
Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd is currently in the early stages of a potential transaction as liquidators have invited selected bidders to examine further information about the company.
The selected bidders are expected to submit their updated non-binding indicative offers by the end of November 2025, as the liquidators continue to assess potential proposals.
This move signifies a crucial step in the company's dealings as the transaction remains preliminary, and any additional offers will be thoroughly reviewed by the liquidators to strategize the next steps.
Advertisement