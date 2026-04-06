GeM's Transaction Dip: A Focus on New Functionalities

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) witnessed a drop in its transaction value, amounting to Rs 5.03 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2025-26, reflecting a 7.4% decrease from the Rs 5.43 lakh crore seen in 2024-25, as stated by a senior official.

GeM CEO Mihir Kumar attributed this decline primarily to a reduced contribution from the coal ministry, whose participation in total sales decreased from 34% to 20% during this period. Notably, Coal India Ltd procured goods and services amounting to Rs 82,285 crore through the platform in the same fiscal.

Despite challenges, GeM achieved a cumulative Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 18.4 lakh crore, crossing Rs 5 lakh crore GMV in 2025-26. Enhancements such as rate contracts, global tender enquiries, and multi-currency bidding have been integrated to improve platform efficiency, facilitating international seller participation.