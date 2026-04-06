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GeM's Transaction Dip: A Focus on New Functionalities

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) recorded transactions worth Rs 5.03 lakh crore in 2025-26, a drop of 7.4% from the previous year. The decline is attributed to reduced contributions from the coal sector. GeM has introduced new functionalities to boost efficiency, including rate contracts and global tender opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:33 IST
GeM's Transaction Dip: A Focus on New Functionalities
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  • India

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) witnessed a drop in its transaction value, amounting to Rs 5.03 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2025-26, reflecting a 7.4% decrease from the Rs 5.43 lakh crore seen in 2024-25, as stated by a senior official.

GeM CEO Mihir Kumar attributed this decline primarily to a reduced contribution from the coal ministry, whose participation in total sales decreased from 34% to 20% during this period. Notably, Coal India Ltd procured goods and services amounting to Rs 82,285 crore through the platform in the same fiscal.

Despite challenges, GeM achieved a cumulative Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 18.4 lakh crore, crossing Rs 5 lakh crore GMV in 2025-26. Enhancements such as rate contracts, global tender enquiries, and multi-currency bidding have been integrated to improve platform efficiency, facilitating international seller participation.

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