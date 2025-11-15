Pakistan's Education Crisis: 25 Million Children Out of School

A staggering 25 million children are currently out of school in Pakistan, with a significant portion having never been enrolled, according to a revealing report by the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) featured in The Nation newspaper.

Highlighting disparities, the report notes that provinces such as Punjab and Sindh account for a majority of these figures, with Punjab alone home to 9.6 million out-of-school children. The report also sheds light on inclusivity concerns, noting over a thousand transgender children remain out of educational institutions.

The pressing situation demands immediate government intervention, as experts stress the importance of actionable policies to halt the annual rise of 20,000 more out-of-school children. The PIE underscores the urgent need for inclusive, formal education access for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)