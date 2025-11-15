West Bengal SSC Unveils Interview List for Teacher Recruitment
The West Bengal School Service Commission released the interview list for 20,500 candidates who passed the teacher recruitment test for state-run and state-aided higher secondary schools. The selection is based on performance in a written test, teaching experience, and eligibility. Verification starts November 18.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal School Service Commission has announced the interview list for 20,500 qualified candidates following the teacher recruitment examination conducted for classes 11 and 12 across state-run and state-aided institutions.
According to SSC officials, the comprehensive list, featuring names and roll numbers, has been made accessible on the WBSSC website and a dedicated helpline portal. The criteria for the interview include a candidate's score in the written examination, teaching experience, and eligibility status.
Interviews, conducted at a 1:1.6 ratio, start after a thorough verification process beginning November 18. Many candidates from the 2016 test, previously disqualified by the Supreme Court, have a chance to fill vacancies in 12,445 posts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's Vision: Empowerment and Education for Future Generations
Punjab Takes Education to New Heights with Overseas Training Initiative
Pakistan's Education Crisis: 25 Million Children Out of School
AI's Impact on Jobs: Embracing Innovation at Visakhapatnam Summit
Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation for Tribal Education Hub