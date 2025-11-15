West Bengal SSC Unveils Interview List for Teacher Recruitment

The West Bengal School Service Commission has announced the interview list for 20,500 qualified candidates following the teacher recruitment examination conducted for classes 11 and 12 across state-run and state-aided institutions.

According to SSC officials, the comprehensive list, featuring names and roll numbers, has been made accessible on the WBSSC website and a dedicated helpline portal. The criteria for the interview include a candidate's score in the written examination, teaching experience, and eligibility status.

Interviews, conducted at a 1:1.6 ratio, start after a thorough verification process beginning November 18. Many candidates from the 2016 test, previously disqualified by the Supreme Court, have a chance to fill vacancies in 12,445 posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)