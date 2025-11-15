Left Menu

West Bengal SSC Unveils Interview List for Teacher Recruitment

The West Bengal School Service Commission released the interview list for 20,500 candidates who passed the teacher recruitment test for state-run and state-aided higher secondary schools. The selection is based on performance in a written test, teaching experience, and eligibility. Verification starts November 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:17 IST
West Bengal SSC Unveils Interview List for Teacher Recruitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal School Service Commission has announced the interview list for 20,500 qualified candidates following the teacher recruitment examination conducted for classes 11 and 12 across state-run and state-aided institutions.

According to SSC officials, the comprehensive list, featuring names and roll numbers, has been made accessible on the WBSSC website and a dedicated helpline portal. The criteria for the interview include a candidate's score in the written examination, teaching experience, and eligibility status.

Interviews, conducted at a 1:1.6 ratio, start after a thorough verification process beginning November 18. Many candidates from the 2016 test, previously disqualified by the Supreme Court, have a chance to fill vacancies in 12,445 posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honoring a Legend: Celebrating Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Honoring a Legend: Celebrating Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

 India
2
Sports World Highlights: Shiffrin's Triumph, Historic NHL Goal, and More

Sports World Highlights: Shiffrin's Triumph, Historic NHL Goal, and More

 Global
3
Media Influence Questioned in Prajwal Revanna's Conviction Challenge

Media Influence Questioned in Prajwal Revanna's Conviction Challenge

 India
4
India Urges Developed Nations to Fulfill Climate Finance Promises

India Urges Developed Nations to Fulfill Climate Finance Promises

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen point-of-care tests harness AI to strengthen global health security

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025