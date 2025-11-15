Left Menu

Punjab Takes Education to New Heights with Overseas Training Initiative

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains dispatched 72 primary teachers for training in Finland, bringing global pedagogical expertise to 216 teachers. He also announced leadership training in India and Singapore, empowering educators to act as 'master trainers' and transforming Punjab’s education system to meet global standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:53 IST
In a bid to elevate the education system in Punjab, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains launched an initiative to send a third group of 72 primary teachers to Finland for advanced training. This move marks an extension of the state's strategic investment in educational excellence by adopting Finland's renowned teaching methods.

Bains highlighted the state's commitment to creating transformative educational experiences. He announced the future training of 50 headmasters at IIM Ahmedabad and noted the training of 234 principals and administrators in Singapore as well as 199 headmasters earlier at IIM. His vision aims at making these educators become 'master trainers' upon their return.

This comprehensive program shows Bains' dedication to equipping educators with superior pedagogical and leadership skills. With these initiatives, Punjab seeks to ensure its students receive an education that is both comprehensive and consistent with global standards, fulfilling a mission to reshape Punjab's educational landscape for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

