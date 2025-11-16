Protests Erupt at Indian Statistical Institute Against Hateful Graffiti

Students and researchers at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) have protested against graffiti carrying hate messages targeting a particular community, discovered on campus.

The unsettling find appeared shortly after an explosion near Delhi's Red Fort claimed 13 lives. In response, ISI's community came together, staging rallies to denounce the messages and advocate for action against those responsible.

In a firm statement, ISI Director Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay declared the institution's continued commitment to pluralism and plans to investigate the matter further once semester exams conclude, promising stern measures against the perpetrators.

