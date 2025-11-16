Left Menu

Protests Erupt at Indian Statistical Institute Against Hateful Graffiti

The Indian Statistical Institute sees protests after hate-filled graffiti targeting a community is discovered on campus. Students, researchers, and faculty members denounce the act through rallies and demand strict action against those responsible. ISI's director vows to uphold the institute's values and promises remedial measures post-investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 00:12 IST
Protests Erupt at Indian Statistical Institute Against Hateful Graffiti
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Students and researchers at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) have protested against graffiti carrying hate messages targeting a particular community, discovered on campus.

The unsettling find appeared shortly after an explosion near Delhi's Red Fort claimed 13 lives. In response, ISI's community came together, staging rallies to denounce the messages and advocate for action against those responsible.

In a firm statement, ISI Director Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay declared the institution's continued commitment to pluralism and plans to investigate the matter further once semester exams conclude, promising stern measures against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

