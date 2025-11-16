WBSSC Reveals Interview List for Teacher Recruitment in West Bengal

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the interview list for teacher recruitment in higher secondary schools, involving 20,500 candidates who passed the exam conducted on September 14.

The list, featuring names and roll numbers, was made available on the WBSSC's official website, confirmed a senior SSC official. Candidates were shortlisted based on their performance in the written test, teaching experience, and eligibility criteria.

Interviews, set to be conducted at a 1:1.6 candidate-to-post ratio, will begin subsequent to a detailed verification process starting November 18. Candidates include those affected by a recent Supreme Court ruling on previous employment invalidations.