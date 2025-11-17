Shaping the Future: SRMIST Celebrates Digital-First Graduates

In a ceremony that merged tradition with innovation, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) celebrated its graduates, emphasizing the success of its digital learning programs. Vice Chancellor Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan applauded the graduates, who balanced personal and professional commitments with their studies, embodying the future of education.

This year's graduation recognized 4,215 learners, with degrees awarded across diverse programs—reflecting SRMIST's wide-ranging academic offerings. A focus on industry-aligned, flexible learning allows students to upskill in real-time, addressing the needs of a digital-first workforce and achieving academic excellence.

Highlighting SRMIST's role in advancing education, Dr. Manoranjan Pon. Ram spoke about the university's commitment to bridging traditional learning with modern flexibility through stringent UGC-DEB-approved programs. The ceremony encouraged graduates to lead innovation, nurturing talent to drive India's progress.