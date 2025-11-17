IIM Nagpur and Ivey Publishing Unveil Game-Changing Case Research Centre

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has announced a pioneering collaboration with Canada's Ivey Publishing to launch a dedicated Case Research Centre (CRC). The initiative is poised to enhance management education by developing case studies based on real-life Indian business scenarios.

Bhimaraya Metri, director of IIM Nagpur, emphasized the CRC's commitment to crafting case studies that reflect the unique needs of India. From start-ups to government projects, the CRC's work promises to make management education more relevant.

Ivey Publishing officials highlighted the CRC's global potential, noting that Indian case studies constitute a significant portion of their worldwide collection. The collaboration also underscores the increasing need for educational content that captures the evolving dynamics of India's business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)