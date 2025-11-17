Left Menu

IIM Nagpur and Ivey Publishing Unveil Game-Changing Case Research Centre

IIM Nagpur, in partnership with Ivey Publishing, has launched a new Case Research Centre to develop Indian-focused case studies to improve management education. This initiative involves nine prominent Indian business schools and aims to support knowledge sharing and storytelling worldwide, highlighting India’s dynamic business environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:41 IST
IIM Nagpur and Ivey Publishing Unveil Game-Changing Case Research Centre
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has announced a pioneering collaboration with Canada's Ivey Publishing to launch a dedicated Case Research Centre (CRC). The initiative is poised to enhance management education by developing case studies based on real-life Indian business scenarios.

Bhimaraya Metri, director of IIM Nagpur, emphasized the CRC's commitment to crafting case studies that reflect the unique needs of India. From start-ups to government projects, the CRC's work promises to make management education more relevant.

Ivey Publishing officials highlighted the CRC's global potential, noting that Indian case studies constitute a significant portion of their worldwide collection. The collaboration also underscores the increasing need for educational content that captures the evolving dynamics of India's business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Unveiled: The Case of the Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse

Corruption Unveiled: The Case of the Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse

 India
2
Canada's Inflation Curve: October Trends Explain Stability

Canada's Inflation Curve: October Trends Explain Stability

 Global
3
Debate over Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro: A Looming Urban Planning Nightmare?

Debate over Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro: A Looming Urban Planning Nightmare?

 India
4
ECI's Swift Move: Index Cards Released Post-Bihar Polls in Record Time

ECI's Swift Move: Index Cards Released Post-Bihar Polls in Record Time

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025