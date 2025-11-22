Parental Concerns Mount Amid Al Falah University Investigation
Amid the Delhi blast investigation, parents of Al Falah University students are concerned about their children's future due to ties with a terror module. They submitted a letter seeking assurance, which the university provided verbally, pledging that the institution will continue operating without disruption.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing investigation into the Delhi blast has spurred concerns among parents of students at Al Falah University. Allegations linking the university's doctors to a terror module have prompted parents to seek clarity on their children's academic futures, submitting a letter to the vice chancellor.
During a visit on Saturday, approximately 18 parents voiced their worries, fearing the university's potential closure due to regulatory and security issues. University officials assured parents that despite ongoing investigations, the institution remains committed to safeguarding students' academic pursuits.
Authorities pointed to financial disputes involving doctors allegedly tied to the terror module as a key factor in the investigation. The National Investigation Agency has already made arrests, including a local cleric accused of funneling funds for the module, further complicating the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Schoolyard Horror: Investigation Underway in Disturbing Case
Tragedy Strikes St Columba's: Investigation into Student's Suicide Ongoing
City Heist Cracked: Inside the Rs 7.11 Crore Robbery Investigation
Tragic Crash at Dubai Air Show: Tejas Fighter Jet Incident Sparks Investigation
State Investigation Agency arrests man in Srinagar in connection with 'white collar' terror module case: Officials.