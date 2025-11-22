Left Menu

Parental Concerns Mount Amid Al Falah University Investigation

Amid the Delhi blast investigation, parents of Al Falah University students are concerned about their children's future due to ties with a terror module. They submitted a letter seeking assurance, which the university provided verbally, pledging that the institution will continue operating without disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:19 IST
Parental Concerns Mount Amid Al Falah University Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing investigation into the Delhi blast has spurred concerns among parents of students at Al Falah University. Allegations linking the university's doctors to a terror module have prompted parents to seek clarity on their children's academic futures, submitting a letter to the vice chancellor.

During a visit on Saturday, approximately 18 parents voiced their worries, fearing the university's potential closure due to regulatory and security issues. University officials assured parents that despite ongoing investigations, the institution remains committed to safeguarding students' academic pursuits.

Authorities pointed to financial disputes involving doctors allegedly tied to the terror module as a key factor in the investigation. The National Investigation Agency has already made arrests, including a local cleric accused of funneling funds for the module, further complicating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025