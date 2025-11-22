Parental Concerns Mount Amid Al Falah University Investigation

The ongoing investigation into the Delhi blast has spurred concerns among parents of students at Al Falah University. Allegations linking the university's doctors to a terror module have prompted parents to seek clarity on their children's academic futures, submitting a letter to the vice chancellor.

During a visit on Saturday, approximately 18 parents voiced their worries, fearing the university's potential closure due to regulatory and security issues. University officials assured parents that despite ongoing investigations, the institution remains committed to safeguarding students' academic pursuits.

Authorities pointed to financial disputes involving doctors allegedly tied to the terror module as a key factor in the investigation. The National Investigation Agency has already made arrests, including a local cleric accused of funneling funds for the module, further complicating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)