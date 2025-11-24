Mass Abductions: A Grim Chronicle of Nigerian School Kidnappings
The article outlines a series of kidnappings in Nigeria involving over 1,000 students. Occurring between 2020 and 2025, these abductions have targeted Catholic, government, and Islamic schools across several states. Despite efforts by authorities and occasional rescues, many students remain missing, with some incidents leading to tragic outcomes.
Over the years, Nigerian schools have become a haunting backdrop for mass abductions, with more than 1,000 students taken captive since 2020. The latest incident saw over 300 Catholic school students abducted, setting a grim precedent amid escalating violence.
In November 2025, 303 pupils and 12 staff were kidnapped in Niger state. Nearby, a government girls' boarding school in Kebbi state suffered a similar fate, with gunmen killing the vice principal and abducting 25 students.
Despite rescue efforts and some successful escapes, the human toll remains staggering. Nigerian authorities face constant pressure as they grapple with the devastating impact of these kidnappings on local communities.
