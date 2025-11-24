Left Menu

Mass Abductions: A Grim Chronicle of Nigerian School Kidnappings

The article outlines a series of kidnappings in Nigeria involving over 1,000 students. Occurring between 2020 and 2025, these abductions have targeted Catholic, government, and Islamic schools across several states. Despite efforts by authorities and occasional rescues, many students remain missing, with some incidents leading to tragic outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:41 IST
Mass Abductions: A Grim Chronicle of Nigerian School Kidnappings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Over the years, Nigerian schools have become a haunting backdrop for mass abductions, with more than 1,000 students taken captive since 2020. The latest incident saw over 300 Catholic school students abducted, setting a grim precedent amid escalating violence.

In November 2025, 303 pupils and 12 staff were kidnapped in Niger state. Nearby, a government girls' boarding school in Kebbi state suffered a similar fate, with gunmen killing the vice principal and abducting 25 students.

Despite rescue efforts and some successful escapes, the human toll remains staggering. Nigerian authorities face constant pressure as they grapple with the devastating impact of these kidnappings on local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Battle Over Press Freedom: AP vs. Trump Administration

Battle Over Press Freedom: AP vs. Trump Administration

 Global
2
Andhra Pradesh to Launch QR Code Smart Family Cards for Better Civic Services

Andhra Pradesh to Launch QR Code Smart Family Cards for Better Civic Service...

 India
3
Diplomatic Dialogue: Xi and Trump's Strategic Call

Diplomatic Dialogue: Xi and Trump's Strategic Call

 China
4
Rishabh Pant's Balancing Act: Heroic or Reckless?

Rishabh Pant's Balancing Act: Heroic or Reckless?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025