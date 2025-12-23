Delhi's Opportunity Handbook: Preparing Students for Future Challenges

The Delhi government is embarking on an innovative educational initiative by introducing an 'Opportunity Handbook' in government schools. This handbook is designed to expose students to practical challenges in key sectors such as pollution, climate change, and smart mobility.

By encouraging students to create prototypes using artificial intelligence, the initiative seeks to go beyond traditional textbook learning. The program aims to nurture creativity and innovation, preparing students for future careers in emerging fields.

In collaboration with industry experts, the handbook will be available online, allowing students to engage with real-world problems. Over 200 partners will support the program, which targets reaching approximately 5 lakh students across Delhi.

