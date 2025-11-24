Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Schools Tasked with Stray Dog Monitoring Amidst Opposition Criticism

Chhattisgarh's school principals must now monitor stray dogs on campuses, as guided by the Supreme Court and the state's Livestock Development Department. While the move aims to ensure student safety, it has faced criticism from the Congress party, highlighting concerns over additional responsibilities on teaching staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:46 IST
Chhattisgarh Schools Tasked with Stray Dog Monitoring Amidst Opposition Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh school education department has instructed principals to monitor for stray dogs in and around school premises. This directive follows recent Supreme Court orders and guidance from the state's Livestock Development Department.

Designated as nodal officers, principals must report stray dog sightings to local authorities. Schools are also advised to install barriers to prevent dog entry. In case of a dog bite, schools are responsible for immediate student healthcare.

The Congress party criticized the policy, arguing it burdens teachers with non-educational duties and encroaches upon municipal responsibilities. Sushil Anand Shukla from Congress stressed that education should be prioritized over non-academic assignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Battle Over Press Freedom: AP vs. Trump Administration

Battle Over Press Freedom: AP vs. Trump Administration

 Global
2
Andhra Pradesh to Launch QR Code Smart Family Cards for Better Civic Services

Andhra Pradesh to Launch QR Code Smart Family Cards for Better Civic Service...

 India
3
Diplomatic Dialogue: Xi and Trump's Strategic Call

Diplomatic Dialogue: Xi and Trump's Strategic Call

 China
4
Rishabh Pant's Balancing Act: Heroic or Reckless?

Rishabh Pant's Balancing Act: Heroic or Reckless?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025