Chhattisgarh Schools Tasked with Stray Dog Monitoring Amidst Opposition Criticism

The Chhattisgarh school education department has instructed principals to monitor for stray dogs in and around school premises. This directive follows recent Supreme Court orders and guidance from the state's Livestock Development Department.

Designated as nodal officers, principals must report stray dog sightings to local authorities. Schools are also advised to install barriers to prevent dog entry. In case of a dog bite, schools are responsible for immediate student healthcare.

The Congress party criticized the policy, arguing it burdens teachers with non-educational duties and encroaches upon municipal responsibilities. Sushil Anand Shukla from Congress stressed that education should be prioritized over non-academic assignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)