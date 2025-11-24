Hemant Soren Inaugurates Jharkhand Flying Institute to Propel Tribal Empowerment

In a significant move towards tribal empowerment, Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated the Jharkhand Flying Institute at Dumka's Sido-Kanhu airport, creating a new avenue for commercial pilot training. This initiative aligns with Soren's vision of creating educational and professional opportunities for underrepresented communities.

The Chief Minister additionally inaugurated 12 developmental projects valued at Rs 190.64 crore and laid the foundation for 14 more, reinforcing the administration's commitment to regional growth. The training institute, first envisioned by former Chief Minister Shibu Soren in 2008, aims to revitalize pilot education, particularly for the tribal population.

Fifty percent of the institute's seats are reserved for tribal students, with full financial support from the government. This initiative marks a turnaround from previous political administrational stances, which, Soren says, stifled tribal educational progress. Besides flying, the ceremony included an update on the Maslia-Raneshwar Mega Lift Irrigation Project for regional agricultural benefit.

