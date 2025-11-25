Left Menu

Assam Christian Forum Challenges Controversial Education Bill

The Assam Christian Forum (ACF) is concerned about a state cabinet decision to amend the private educational institution bill, seeing it as a threat to minority schools in Assam. The Forum asserts that the bill undermines their autonomy by imposing state control over fee structures, jeopardizing educational values and rights.

The Assam Christian Forum (ACF) has raised alarms over a proposed amendment to the private educational institution bill during the state's winter assembly session. The forum believes the bill compromises the autonomy of minority-run schools by allowing state intervention in their fee structures.

Archbishop John Moolachira, ACF's Chairman, argued that this move threatens the freedom of Christian missionary institutions, which have been instrumental in advancing education in Assam for over a century. According to him, such regulatory changes could impede their ability to sustain operations and maintain educational standards.

The ACF calls upon the Assam government to reconsider the bill. They advocate for amendments that uphold minority rights, integrate their perspectives in oversight processes, and preserve the educational sovereignty of institutions historically significant in state literacy and cultural preservation.

