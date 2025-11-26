Assam's Bold Move: Regulating Fees in Private Minority and Rural Schools

The Assam government has proposed groundbreaking legislation aimed at regulating fees in private minority and rural educational institutions. The move seeks to bring these schools under a standardized fee structure.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu tabled 'The Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) (Amendment) Bill, 2025' in the Assembly, highlighting the exemption of minority institutions from current fee regulations. Pegu emphasized that more than 200 minority schools in the state operate without a fee certificate, leading to unchecked tuition hikes.

The proposed bill also addresses fee escalation in rural schools, with an intention to set fees 25% lower than urban areas to alleviate financial pressure on rural students. This could mark a significant step towards equitable education in Assam.

