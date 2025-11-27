Left Menu

Teaching Vacancies in Assam: A Crisis in Education

Over 520 teaching positions reserved for SC, ST, and OBC are unfilled in Assam's government colleges and universities, says Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. In addition, 775 positions for general categories are also vacant. These vacancies significantly impact the state's higher education system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's education sector is grappling with a staggering number of vacant teaching posts. According to Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, over 520 reserved positions for scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and other backward classes remain unfilled across the state's colleges and universities. This alarming vacancy rate was disclosed during a recent assembly session.

The issue extends beyond reserved categories, with another 775 posts for general candidates currently unoccupied, leading to a critical shortage in the teaching workforce. Specifically, colleges are short of 429 teaching staff, while universities face a deficit of 93 posts, impacting the quality of education.

Pegu outlined the vacancy specifics: 297 OBC, 46 SC, and 96 ST teaching posts are empty in colleges; 49 OBC, 13 SC, and 31 ST posts are unfilled in universities. This shortage poses significant challenges to the educational advancement in Assam.

