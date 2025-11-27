Left Menu

Orissa High Court Quashes Teacher Transfer Order Amid Political Concerns

The Orissa High Court invalidated a government order allowing politicians to recommend teacher transfers, citing undesirable political influence in schools. The court emphasized education should remain separate from politics, ensuring teachers maintain distance from political entities. Transfers already made are valid till the academic year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Orissa High Court has invalidated a state government order that permitted Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) to recommend the transfer of school teachers across the state. The court stated this political intervention in the educational system is undesirable and lacks legal standing.

A circular issued on May 13 by the Odisha government allowed MPs and MLAs to suggest up to 15 teacher transfers per constituency for the current educational year. However, Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad has labeled such political involvement as having a 'pollution-potential.'

The court emphasized that teaching professionals should maintain a clear boundary from political entities and cited political philosopher Hannah Arendt to highlight that education should remain apolitical. The judgment allows currently transferred teachers to remain in their new positions until the academic year's completion but mandates they revert post-2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

