Historic First: Kashmiri Translation of India's Constitution Unveiled

The University of Kashmir has completed the first-ever Kashmiri translation of the Indian Constitution. Released on Constitution Day, this project was led by Professor Aejaz Mohammad Sheikh and supported by Vice-Chancellor Nilofer Khan. It aims to enhance constitutional awareness and promote linguistic inclusion in the region.

The University of Kashmir has made history by preparing the first Kashmiri translation of the Constitution of India. The groundbreaking project highlights the region's rich linguistic heritage.

Unveiled during Constitution Day celebrations, the translated version was released by President Droupadi Murmu, alongside eight other Indian language translations, marking a significant step in promoting linguistic diversity.

Led by Professor Aejaz Mohammad Sheikh and approved by Vice-Chancellor Nilofer Khan, the translation was executed in collaboration with the Central Institute of Indian Languages. This initiative is seen as a milestone for constitutional awareness and linguistic inclusion in Jammu and Kashmir.

