Left Menu

Telangana's Vision 2047: Empowering Backward Classes

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar calls for the inclusion of measures for the Backward Classes' empowerment in Telangana's 'TelanganaRising 2047' document. A review meeting outlined the need for educational and economic initiatives. The state will host the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' to highlight achievements and attract investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:51 IST
Telangana's Vision 2047: Empowering Backward Classes
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has urged officials to ensure the 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document features crucial educational, economic, and social empowerment strategies for the state's Backward Classes community.

In a recent department review meeting, the minister emphasized the importance of the Backward Classes excelling in innovation and skill development, which he believes are vital for their substantial contribution to the state's growth through education and economic empowerment.

The state is preparing for the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' on December 8 and 9. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to make extensive arrangements for this event, highlighting the Congress government's progress and debuting the ambitious 2047 vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli Forces Clash with Islamic Jemaah in Syrian Village Raid

Israeli Forces Clash with Islamic Jemaah in Syrian Village Raid

 Global
2
Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

 India
3
Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

 Global
4
Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Europe’s agri-food chain is nowhere near ready for full digital transparency

Imitation-based AI systems unlikely to trigger catastrophic outcomes

One Health failures could let transboundary diseases trigger next global health and security crisis

AI in healthcare hits trust barrier as clinicians call for explainability and shared liability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025