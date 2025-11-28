Telangana's Vision 2047: Empowering Backward Classes
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar calls for the inclusion of measures for the Backward Classes' empowerment in Telangana's 'TelanganaRising 2047' document. A review meeting outlined the need for educational and economic initiatives. The state will host the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' to highlight achievements and attract investments.
- Country:
- India
Telangana's Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has urged officials to ensure the 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document features crucial educational, economic, and social empowerment strategies for the state's Backward Classes community.
In a recent department review meeting, the minister emphasized the importance of the Backward Classes excelling in innovation and skill development, which he believes are vital for their substantial contribution to the state's growth through education and economic empowerment.
The state is preparing for the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' on December 8 and 9. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to make extensive arrangements for this event, highlighting the Congress government's progress and debuting the ambitious 2047 vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Greenlights Tex-RAMPS: Pioneering Innovation in Textiles
India's Scientific Renaissance: Innovations Under PM Modi
Govt Launches Tex-RAMPS Scheme to Boost Innovation in Indian Textile Sector
C-DOT and IIT Roorkee Launch Centre of Excellence to Drive Telecom Innovation
LipidVerse 2025: Pioneering Innovations in Lipid Nanotechnology