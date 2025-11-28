Telangana's Vision 2047: Empowering Backward Classes

Telangana's Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has urged officials to ensure the 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document features crucial educational, economic, and social empowerment strategies for the state's Backward Classes community.

In a recent department review meeting, the minister emphasized the importance of the Backward Classes excelling in innovation and skill development, which he believes are vital for their substantial contribution to the state's growth through education and economic empowerment.

The state is preparing for the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' on December 8 and 9. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to make extensive arrangements for this event, highlighting the Congress government's progress and debuting the ambitious 2047 vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)