Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calls the approval of Punjab University's senate election schedule a victory for the state. The approval, by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, came after a month-long protest by students against the restructuring of the university's governing bodies, concluding in a triumphant announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-11-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 11:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has hailed the recent approval of Punjab University's senate election schedule as a 'resounding victory' for Punjab. Mann emphasized that the institution stands as a cherished heritage of the state, expressing admiration for the teachers, students, and faculty members who stood firm despite intense pressure.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, who serves as the chancellor of Panjab University, sanctioned the election timetable, marking a pivotal moment after extensive student protests. With elections set between September 7 and October 4, 2026, the approval follows a fervent demand for transparency in the university's governance.

Protests initially erupted against a government decision to reorganize Panjab University's administrative bodies. Intense pressure from political leaders and students persuaded the Ministry of Education to retract proposed changes, underscoring the unity and perseverance that have driven this movement.

