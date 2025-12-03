Left Menu

Two-thirds of NATO member states committed to PURL, Rutte says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 03-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 20:29 IST
Two-thirds of NATO member states committed to PURL, Rutte says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Two-thirds of the member states of NATO have committed to the weapons for Ukraine through the so-called Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which has received commitments worth 4 billion dollars so far, the alliance's secretary general Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

"We heard from Australia and New Zealand will also contribute to PURL, the first NATO partners to do so. And this means that allies and partners have already committed now really over 4 billion," Rutte told reporters on Wednesday in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White House official says

Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White Ho...

 United States
2
REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelists say

REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank presidents

UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank p...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025