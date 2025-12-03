Two-thirds of NATO member states committed to PURL, Rutte says
03-12-2025
Two-thirds of the member states of NATO have committed to the weapons for Ukraine through the so-called Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which has received commitments worth 4 billion dollars so far, the alliance's secretary general Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.
"We heard from Australia and New Zealand will also contribute to PURL, the first NATO partners to do so. And this means that allies and partners have already committed now really over 4 billion," Rutte told reporters on Wednesday in Brussels.
