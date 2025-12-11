Tragedy Strikes Arunachal School: Devastating Fire Claims Young Life
A tragic fire at the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya hostel in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, claimed the life of a six-year-old student. The fire broke out early Thursday morning. Despite rescue efforts by school authorities and the Indian Army, containment was challenging due to the wooden structure. A magisterial inquiry is underway.
In a tragic incident early Thursday, a devastating fire claimed the life of a six-year-old student at the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya hostel in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. The blaze erupted around 12.20 am, catching most children asleep, according to an official statement.
Heroic efforts by class 8 student Dorjee Tsomu and hostel warden Nima Lhamu rescued many, but class 1 student Choine Tsomu could not be saved. Despite the swift response from the Indian Army, villagers, and school staff, the fire spread rapidly due to the use of dried wooden planks and furniture.
District Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo and SP DW Thongon visited the site for damage assessment. A magisterial inquiry has been launched alongside a district-wide safety audit of all residential schools and hostels to prevent future tragedies.
