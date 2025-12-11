Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Arunachal School: Devastating Fire Claims Young Life

A tragic fire at the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya hostel in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, claimed the life of a six-year-old student. The fire broke out early Thursday morning. Despite rescue efforts by school authorities and the Indian Army, containment was challenging due to the wooden structure. A magisterial inquiry is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:45 IST
Tragedy Strikes Arunachal School: Devastating Fire Claims Young Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early Thursday, a devastating fire claimed the life of a six-year-old student at the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya hostel in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. The blaze erupted around 12.20 am, catching most children asleep, according to an official statement.

Heroic efforts by class 8 student Dorjee Tsomu and hostel warden Nima Lhamu rescued many, but class 1 student Choine Tsomu could not be saved. Despite the swift response from the Indian Army, villagers, and school staff, the fire spread rapidly due to the use of dried wooden planks and furniture.

District Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo and SP DW Thongon visited the site for damage assessment. A magisterial inquiry has been launched alongside a district-wide safety audit of all residential schools and hostels to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025