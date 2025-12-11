Myanmar's Looming Hunger Crisis Amid Political Turmoil

Myanmar is poised on the brink of a severe hunger crisis with over 12 million people at risk of acute hunger next year, according to the United Nations World Food Programme. The escalating violence and political unrest have forced many to flee their homes, exacerbating food insecurity.

Michael Dunford, the WFP Country Director in Myanmar, highlighted the dire situation, stating that the convergence of conflict and deprivation has stripped people of their basic survival means. He stressed the global community's lack of attention to what he described as one of the worst and least funded hunger crises globally.

The UN forecasts that nearly a third of Myanmar's 51.3 million population will require humanitarian assistance, with upcoming elections expected to worsen conflict levels. Displacements are rising, with around 3.6 million people living in precarious conditions without adequate access to food, healthcare, and clean water.

(With inputs from agencies.)