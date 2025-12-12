RIZE 2025: Empowering Futures Through Education Scholarships

The Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) hosted its annual RIZE 2025 scholarship felicitation ceremony, celebrating the achievements of more than 1,400 scholars from underprivileged backgrounds in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This initiative continues KEF's mission to facilitate educational excellence and holistic development among its beneficiaries.

The event witnessed participation from distinguished personalities, including Rinku Hooda, a celebrated Indian para-athlete, who shared inspiring stories with the scholars. His presence and achievements motivated the students to pursue their educational goals. Alumnus and government official Vishal Nevge also addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude for the impactful scholarship program.

Further highlighting the significance of KEF's initiatives, various speakers, including Devang Gheewalla, Group CFO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Paul Parambi, Trustee of KEF, encouraged scholars. With numerous performance showcases, the ceremony marked a key step in the academic journey of these students, emphasizing KEF's commitment to transforming lives through education.

