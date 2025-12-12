Mumbai Housing Scam: A Web of Deceit Unraveled

In Mumbai, authorities have apprehended a suspect involved in a significant housing scam, promising state-run housing flats at below-market prices. The arrest of Jitendra Sukhlal Rathod, aged 53, by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) highlights the extent of the fraud.

Investigations disclosed that Rathod had numerous cases of deception and document forgery registered against him since last year. This operation follows another arrest relating to this scam, that of Bela D'Souza, who is also linked to multiple instances of fraud.

The case came to light after a 58-year-old Mazgaon resident reported being swindled. Victims, including the complainant, were lured with promises of MHADA flats at reduced rates, resulting in significant financial losses.

