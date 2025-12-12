Bridging Borders: M3M Foundation's Educational Support Along the LoC

In a significant step toward educational inclusivity, the M3M Foundation has extended critical infrastructure support to four government schools situated along the Line of Control (LoC) in District Poonch. This move aims to improve learning conditions for children in remote and conflict-affected regions.

The intervention was commemorated during the Mendhar Festival, with the presence of Major General Kaushik Mukherjee of the Indian Army, exemplifying a strong partnership between the Foundation and military forces in fostering child welfare in border areas. The ceremony witnessed participation from over 2,000 students, educators, and community members, reflecting a united front for enhancing education in these districts.

Key enhancements include classroom upgrades, digital learning tools, basic utilities, and co-curricular resources. These improvements are anticipated to increase school attendance, elevate teaching standards, and enhance digital readiness among students. Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson of the M3M Foundation, emphasized the commitment to providing inclusive, resilient, and accessible education, resonating with India's development priorities and global educational commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)