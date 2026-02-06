Science Teacher Arrested for Harassment of Minor in Latur

A Latur science teacher, Amit Yadav, has been arrested following allegations of sexual harassment involving a 13-year-old student. The accusation claims improper advances toward the young girl via a messaging platform, beginning April of the previous year, according to local police.

Yadav's alleged misconduct escalated in June when he reportedly inappropriately touched the student after class. Fearful and distressed, the victim eventually found support to report the incidents after confiding in a friend who urged her to seek help.

Authorities took action promptly upon receiving the report. Inspector Abhishek Shinde stated that Yadav has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, highlighting the severity of the allegations and their commitment to ensuring the safety of minors.

