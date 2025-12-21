Starmer and Trump Discuss Path to Peace in Ukraine
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Donald Trump are collaborating to achieve a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. They discussed support efforts by the Coalition of the Willing nations. U.S. negotiators met Russian officials in Florida to advance peace talks.
In a determined effort to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held discussions with President Donald Trump on Sunday. The talks, as reported by Starmer's Downing Street office, focused on ensuring a 'just and lasting end' to the war.
The discussions began with both leaders reflecting on the ongoing situation and deliberated on the strategies of the 'Coalition of the Willing,' a group of countries committed to supporting Ukraine. The Prime Minister updated President Trump on the coalition's progress in backing a potential peace agreement to ensure an enduring resolution to the hostilities.
Concurrently, U.S. negotiators engaged with Russian officials in Florida in talks aimed at ceasing the conflict, following previous meetings with Ukrainian and European delegates. The session also touched on the appointment of Christian Turner as the new U.S. ambassador, a vacancy created after Peter Mandelson's dismissal due to controversial emails.
