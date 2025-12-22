Left Menu

Parmanu Defence Academy: Leading North India's Defence Education

Parmanu Defence Academy celebrated receiving the Global Leadership Award for 'Best Defence Academy of North India'. The award ceremony, hosted by Kiteskraft, was held at Radisson Blu Hotel, New Delhi, and highlighted the academy's excellence in defence education. Founder Dr. Rajesh Kumar Malhotra received the award from Virender Sehwag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:03 IST
Parmanu Defence Academy has achieved a prestigious milestone, winning the Global Leadership Award for 'Best Defence Academy of North India'. This accolade was bestowed during a grand ceremony at New Delhi's Radisson Blu Hotel, organized by Kiteskraft.

The award was presented to Dr. Rajesh Kumar Malhotra, the academy's founder, by cricket legend Virender Sehwag, underscoring the academy's dedication to excellence in defense education.

The event also included a heartfelt interaction between Dr. Malhotra and the Blind ICC Women's World Cup Champion Indian Team, highlighting the importance of perseverance and inspiration in achieving success.

