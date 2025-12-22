Parmanu Defence Academy: Leading North India's Defence Education

Parmanu Defence Academy has achieved a prestigious milestone, winning the Global Leadership Award for 'Best Defence Academy of North India'. This accolade was bestowed during a grand ceremony at New Delhi's Radisson Blu Hotel, organized by Kiteskraft.

The award was presented to Dr. Rajesh Kumar Malhotra, the academy's founder, by cricket legend Virender Sehwag, underscoring the academy's dedication to excellence in defense education.

The event also included a heartfelt interaction between Dr. Malhotra and the Blind ICC Women's World Cup Champion Indian Team, highlighting the importance of perseverance and inspiration in achieving success.