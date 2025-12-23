Uttar Pradesh CM Emphasizes Historical Rectification for Societal Progress

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the importance of acknowledging and rectifying historical mistakes to aid societal progress, during an address at the 134th Annual Sports Competition in Lucknow.

Speaking at Colvin Taluqdars College, he emphasized the need to draw inspiration from India's rich cultural heritage, praising the role of festivals and historical events in preserving traditions. He addressed educational institutions' responsibility to foster unity within the community.

Adityanath celebrated the current year's historical significance and recognized outstanding students for their achievements, advising them against excessive smartphone use and urging them to focus on discipline and creativity.

