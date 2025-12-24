Vijay Mahotsav 2025: Celebrating Student Success with PhysicsWallah

In a momentous celebration of academic excellence, PhysicsWallah recently hosted the Vijay Mahotsav 2025 event in Delhi. This special occasion aimed to honor students who excelled in various competitive exams, securing admissions to premier institutions like AIIMS, IITs, and government colleges.

The event provided a platform for students to share their inspiring preparation journeys, engaging peers with insights and motivation for their own examination challenges. Faculty from the JEE and NEET verticals were present to support and celebrate these achievements.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, praised the students for their dedication and highlighted the company's mission to make quality education accessible to all, stating that the results demonstrate progress and efforts from students across the nation.